American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Expected To Grow By 3.63% Or More

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $174.10, to imply an increase of 1.17% or $2.02 in intraday trading. The AXP share’s 52-week high remains $182.15, putting it -4.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $130.65. The company has a valuation of $127.64B, with an average of 3.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for American Express Company (AXP), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give AXP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.83.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) trade information

After registering a 1.17% upside in the latest session, American Express Company (AXP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 175.09 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 1.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.59%, and 9.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.83%. Short interest in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) saw shorts transact 7.1 million shares and set a 2.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $180.65, implying an increase of 3.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $125.25 and $220.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AXP has been trading -26.36% off suggested target high and 28.06% from its likely low.

American Express Company (AXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Express Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Express Company (AXP) shares are 20.90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.20% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.10% this quarter before jumping 21.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $15.49 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.61 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.39 billion and $13.56 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.70% before jumping 15.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -1.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

AXP Dividends

American Express Company has its next earnings report out on July 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Express Company has a forward dividend ratio of 2.40, with the share yield ticking at 1.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Major holders

American Express Company insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.92% of the shares at 86.04% float percentage. In total, 85.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 151.61 million shares (or 20.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.39 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 47.69 million shares, or about 6.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $8.3 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Express Company (AXP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 17.03 million shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.97 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.82 million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about 2.41 billion.