After This Week’s -30.68% Loss In Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), We Just Learned Something New

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)’s traded shares stood at 2.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.05, to imply an increase of 5.37% or $0.92 in intraday trading. The XPOF share’s 52-week high remains $33.58, putting it -86.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.08. The company has a valuation of $922.35M, with an average of 2.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 907.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XPOF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) trade information

After registering a 5.37% upside in the last session, Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.12 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 5.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.68%, and -31.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.28%. Short interest in Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) saw shorts transact 4.73 million shares and set a 7.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.83, implying an increase of 53.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $46.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XPOF has been trading -154.85% off suggested target high and -77.29% from its likely low.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xponential Fitness Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) shares are -19.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 685.71% against 10.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 300.00% this quarter before jumping 46.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $71.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $74.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $59.56 million and $63.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.80% before jumping 17.40% in the following quarter.

XPOF Dividends

Xponential Fitness Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xponential Fitness Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.