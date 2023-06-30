Addentax Group Corp.’s (NASDAQ: ATXG) Stock Falls -9.72 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.65, to imply a decrease of -9.72% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The ATXG share’s 52-week high remains $656.54, putting it -100906.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $23.19M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 532.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information

After registering a -9.72% downside in the last session, Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7995 this Thursday, 06/29/23, dropping -9.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.71%, and -12.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.34%. Short interest in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) estimates and forecasts

ATXG Dividends

Addentax Group Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Addentax Group Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s Major holders

Addentax Group Corp. insiders hold 5.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.28% of the shares at 0.29% float percentage. In total, 0.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.69 million shares (or 4.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 15000.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9749.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 14985.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9740.0