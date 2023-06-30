AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Stock Gained 45.28% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.08, to imply a decrease of -3.14% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The ACIU share’s 52-week high remains $3.83, putting it -24.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.68. The company has a valuation of $261.65M, with an average of 5.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 944.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AC Immune SA (ACIU), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACIU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

After registering a -3.14% downside in the last session, AC Immune SA (ACIU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.83 this Thursday, 06/29/23, dropping -3.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 55.56%, and 45.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.98%. Short interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 3.67 days time to cover.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AC Immune SA share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares are 77.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.21% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.70% this quarter before jumping 152.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 602.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.97 million.

ACIU Dividends

AC Immune SA has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AC Immune SA has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders

AC Immune SA insiders hold 53.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.13% of the shares at 39.31% float percentage. In total, 18.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.43 million shares (or 8.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 1.95 million shares, or about 2.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.56 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF holds roughly 57378.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37118.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 85000.0.