Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ:ABST) Is Worth Considering At $11.47

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ:ABST)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.47, to imply an increase of 0.35% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ABST share’s 52-week high remains $12.59, putting it -9.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.39. The company has a valuation of $795.19M, with an average of 1.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Absolute Software Corporation (ABST), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ABST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ:ABST) trade information

After registering a 0.35% upside in the latest session, Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.49 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 0.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.97%, and 2.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.87%. Short interest in Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ:ABST) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.70, implying an increase of 1.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.50 and $12.29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABST has been trading -7.15% off suggested target high and -0.26% from its likely low.

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 55.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $61.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $52.53 million and $53.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.60% before jumping 10.30% in the following quarter.

ABST Dividends

Absolute Software Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Absolute Software Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ:ABST)’s Major holders

Absolute Software Corporation insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.04% of the shares at 82.13% float percentage. In total, 82.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Trigran Investments Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.98 million shares (or 11.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lynrock Lake LP with 5.77 million shares, or about 10.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $45.17 million.

We also have Crawford Small Cap Dividend Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Crawford Small Cap Dividend Fund holds roughly 0.42 million shares. This is just over 0.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.28 million, or 0.53% of the shares, all valued at about 2.93 million.