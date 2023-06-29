Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Stock Has Dropped -5.48% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)â€™s traded shares stood at 2.49 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.10. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $27.09, to imply a decrease of -0.77% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The ZION shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $59.75, putting it -120.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.26. The company has a valuation of $4.16B, with an average of 4.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ZION a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.25.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) trade information

After registering a -0.77% downside in the last session, Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.85 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, dropping -0.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.08%, and -5.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.89%. Short interest in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) saw shorts transact 18.63 million shares and set a 3.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.42, implying an increase of 21.3% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZION has been trading -84.57% off suggested target high and 4.02% from its likely low.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zions Bancorporation National Association share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) shares are -44.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.57% against -8.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.10% this quarter before falling -12.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $775.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $771.11 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $765 million and $813.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.40% before dropping -5.20% in the following quarter.

ZION Dividends

Zions Bancorporation National Association has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zions Bancorporation National Association has a forward dividend ratio of 1.64, with the share yield ticking at 6.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)â€™s Major holders

Zions Bancorporation National Association insiders hold 1.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.22% of the shares at 87.65% float percentage. In total, 86.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 22.04 million shares (or 14.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $659.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.41 million shares, or about 7.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $311.67 million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund holds roughly 5.28 million shares. This is just over 3.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $259.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.57 million, or 3.08% of the shares, all valued at about 224.45 million.