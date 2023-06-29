Why Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s traded shares stood at 30.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.07, to imply an increase of 7.55% or $1.48 in intraday trading. The NCLH share’s 52-week high remains $19.77, putting it 6.17% up since that peak but still an impressive 50.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.47. The company has a valuation of $9.00B, with an average of 15.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give NCLH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

After registering a 7.55% upside in the last session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.30 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 7.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.63%, and 45.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.14%. Short interest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) saw shorts transact 42.86 million shares and set a 2.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.40, implying a decrease of -28.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NCLH has been trading -4.41% off suggested target high and 43.05% from its likely low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares are 62.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 116.59% against 10.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 122.80% this quarter before jumping 223.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 76.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $2.17 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.57 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.19 billion and $1.58 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 82.40% before jumping 62.00% in the following quarter.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 0.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.61% of the shares at 62.91% float percentage. In total, 62.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 48.16 million shares (or 11.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 37.89 million shares, or about 8.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $798.36 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 17.85 million shares. This is just over 4.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $376.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.78 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 269.2 million.