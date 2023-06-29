Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE): Can A Stock Be Down -21.45% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s traded shares stood at 24.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.33, to imply a decrease of -4.17% or -$0.58 in intraday trading. The VALE share’s 52-week high remains $19.31, putting it -44.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.68. The company has a valuation of $61.12B, with an average of 21.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vale S.A. (VALE), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give VALE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.59.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

After registering a -4.17% downside in the last session, Vale S.A. (VALE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.07 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, dropping -4.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.65%, and 0.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.45%. Short interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) saw shorts transact 41.44 million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.80, implying an increase of 20.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.50 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VALE has been trading -50.04% off suggested target high and 6.23% from its likely low.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vale S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vale S.A. (VALE) shares are -20.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -38.78% against -8.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -55.30% this quarter before falling -32.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $10.11 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.19 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.16 billion and $10.15 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.40% before jumping 10.30% in the following quarter.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vale S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.09, with the share yield ticking at 8.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Vale S.A. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.38% of the shares at 21.38% float percentage. In total, 21.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 118.68 million shares (or 2.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.58 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 102.35 million shares, or about 2.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.36 billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vale S.A. (VALE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 57.45 million shares. This is just over 1.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $765.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 49.03 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 653.63 million.