Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Surging 95.45% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.75, to imply an increase of 0.36% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The TYRA share’s 52-week high remains $19.74, putting it -17.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.50. The company has a valuation of $760.06M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 52.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TYRA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) trade information

After registering a 0.36% upside in the latest session, Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.97 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.89%, and 19.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 120.39%. Short interest in Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) saw shorts transact 1.45 million shares and set a 32.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 27.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TYRA has been trading -49.25% off suggested target high and -1.49% from its likely low.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tyra Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) shares are 95.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.30% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.80% this quarter before falling -23.30% for the next one.

TYRA Dividends

Tyra Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tyra Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s Major holders

Tyra Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 7.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.30% of the shares at 99.33% float percentage. In total, 92.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.24 million shares (or 17.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $119.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boxer Capital, LLC with 6.45 million shares, or about 15.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $106.2 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1.03 million shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.73 million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about 12.03 million.