Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) -26.22% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.36, to imply a decrease of -2.45% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The TME share’s 52-week high remains $9.29, putting it -26.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.14. The company has a valuation of $12.99B, with an average of 5.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TME a Sell rating. 6 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

After registering a -2.45% downside in the latest session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.72 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, dropping -2.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.85%, and 6.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.05%. Short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) saw shorts transact 15.51 million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.71, implying an increase of 89.44% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $42.72 and $82.22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TME has been trading -1017.12% off suggested target high and -480.43% from its likely low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tencent Music Entertainment Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares are -13.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.88% against 28.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.60% this quarter before jumping 7.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.03 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.06 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $959.43 million and $1.1 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.90% before dropping -3.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 26.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.91% annually.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Tencent Music Entertainment Group insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.63% of the shares at 48.63% float percentage. In total, 48.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 36.99 million shares (or 4.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $273.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Krane Funds Advisors LLC with 34.57 million shares, or about 4.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $255.61 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 35.4 million shares. This is just over 4.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $261.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.57 million, or 1.00% of the shares, all valued at about 63.4 million.