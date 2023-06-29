Stock Of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) Dropped By -41.42 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.10, to imply a decrease of -11.86% or -$0.96 in intraday trading. The VSTM share’s 52-week high remains $17.52, putting it -146.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.47. The company has a valuation of $179.10M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 288.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

After registering a -11.86% downside in the last session, Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.65 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, dropping -11.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.95%, and -41.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.00%. Short interest in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verastem Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Verastem Inc. (VSTM) shares are 73.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.40% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.60% this quarter before falling -3.70% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $20k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30k.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 6.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.74% annually.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verastem Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 1.59 million shares, or about 0.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $7.9 million.