Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s traded shares stood at 13.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $183.85, to imply an increase of 3.86% or $6.83 in intraday trading. The SNOW share’s 52-week high remains $205.66, putting it -11.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $119.27. The company has a valuation of $58.17B, with an average of 6.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 44 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SNOW a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

After registering a 3.86% upside in the last session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 191.94 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 3.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.03%, and 22.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.08%. Short interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) saw shorts transact 13.75 million shares and set a 1.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $190.19, implying an increase of 3.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $105.00 and $500.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNOW has been trading -171.96% off suggested target high and 42.89% from its likely low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Snowflake Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares are 32.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.00% against 19.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 900.00% this quarter before jumping 45.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 32 analysts is $662.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 32 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $715.06 million.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Snowflake Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Snowflake Inc. insiders hold 9.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.86% of the shares at 73.75% float percentage. In total, 66.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 18.06 million shares (or 5.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.79 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 16.08 million shares, or about 4.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.48 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.27 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.19 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.74 million, or 1.77% of the shares, all valued at about 885.76 million.