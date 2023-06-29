Should Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Rally After -714.81% Drop From High?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.27, to imply an increase of 0.37% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The VBLT share’s 52-week high remains $2.20, putting it -714.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $18.01M, with an average of 1.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

After registering a 0.37% upside in the last session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2800 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 0.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.42%, and 26.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 126.42%. Short interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw shorts transact 0.86 million shares and set a 0.64 days time to cover.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $196k and $113k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. insiders hold 12.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.21% of the shares at 18.60% float percentage. In total, 16.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 0.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68509.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. with 0.4 million shares, or about 0.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $48420.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 40323.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6411.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2800.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 336.0.