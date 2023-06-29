Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) Could shrink By -23.8% Or More

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s traded shares stood at 10.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.62, to imply an increase of 1.29% or $0.82 in intraday trading. The SHOP share’s 52-week high remains $67.36, putting it -4.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.63. The company has a valuation of $82.24B, with an average of 12.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Shopify Inc. (SHOP), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 48 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SHOP a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 28 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

After registering a 1.29% upside in the last session, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 66.31 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 1.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.30%, and 9.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 86.17%. Short interest in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) saw shorts transact 36.14 million shares and set a 2.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $63.33, implying a decrease of -2.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $80.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHOP has been trading -23.8% off suggested target high and 45.84% from its likely low.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shopify Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares are 91.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 700.00% against 20.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 300.00% this quarter before jumping 550.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 35 analysts is $1.62 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 34 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.6 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.3 billion and $1.37 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.30% before jumping 17.10% in the following quarter.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shopify Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Shopify Inc. insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.15% of the shares at 66.28% float percentage. In total, 66.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 71.12 million shares (or 5.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.6 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 66.88 million shares, or about 5.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.32 billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 43.99 million shares. This is just over 3.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.84 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.05 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 1.17 billion.