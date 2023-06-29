Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.33, to imply a decrease of -16.48% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The SISI share’s 52-week high remains $3.50, putting it -960.61% down since that peak but still an impressive -9.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $8.82M, with an average of 47590.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 53.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

After registering a -16.48% downside in the latest session, Shineco Inc. (SISI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4369 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, dropping -16.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.25%, and -34.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.20%. Short interest in Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) saw shorts transact 15870.0 shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

SISI Dividends

Shineco Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shineco Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders

Shineco Inc. insiders hold 18.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.77% of the shares at 0.94% float percentage. In total, 0.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 95462.0 shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $59186.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 3572.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2820.0