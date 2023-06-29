Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s traded shares stood at 4.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $65.22, to imply an increase of 2.69% or $1.71 in intraday trading. The ROKU share’s 52-week high remains $97.93, putting it -50.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.26. The company has a valuation of $9.38B, with an average of 6.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Roku Inc. (ROKU), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give ROKU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.27.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

After registering a 2.69% upside in the last session, Roku Inc. (ROKU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.24 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 2.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.08%, and 16.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.25%. Short interest in Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw shorts transact 11.15 million shares and set a 1.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.10, implying an increase of 5.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROKU has been trading -37.99% off suggested target high and 37.14% from its likely low.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Roku Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Roku Inc. (ROKU) shares are 57.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.48% against -11.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -54.90% this quarter before falling -33.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $772.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $809.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $764.41 million and $694.01 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.10% before jumping 16.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -41.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -311.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 43.00% annually.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Roku Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Roku Inc. insiders hold 0.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.49% of the shares at 81.80% float percentage. In total, 81.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.48 million shares (or 10.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $814.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.18 million shares, or about 9.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $729.18 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roku Inc. (ROKU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 9.41 million shares. This is just over 7.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $613.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.69 million, or 3.01% of the shares, all valued at about 240.76 million.