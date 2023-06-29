Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Stock Gained 8.16% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s traded shares stood at 9.53 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.07, to imply an increase of 11.27% or $1.02 in intraday trading. The ROIV share’s 52-week high remains $10.83, putting it -7.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.87. The company has a valuation of $7.30B, with an average of 9.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ROIV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

After registering a 11.27% upside in the last session, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.83 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 11.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.67%, and 8.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.03%. Short interest in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) saw shorts transact 16.14 million shares and set a 5.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 32.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROIV has been trading -128.4% off suggested target high and -9.24% from its likely low.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Roivant Sciences Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) shares are 43.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.57% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.70% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $21.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.65 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.22 million and $4.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 133.40% before jumping 424.40% in the following quarter.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Roivant Sciences Ltd. insiders hold 34.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.39% of the shares at 81.98% float percentage. In total, 53.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by QVT Financial LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 122.54 million shares (or 16.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with 88.24 million shares, or about 11.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $888.56 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 8.68 million shares. This is just over 1.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $87.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.58 million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about 66.28 million.