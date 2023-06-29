Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Is Worth A Gamble At $3.87

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s traded shares stood at 4.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.87, to imply a decrease of -0.26% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The QUOT share’s 52-week high remains $4.25, putting it -9.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.68. The company has a valuation of $379.49M, with an average of 4.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 853.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QUOT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) trade information

After registering a -0.26% downside in the last session, Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.91 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, dropping -0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.77%, and 41.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.83%. Short interest in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) saw shorts transact 1.59 million shares and set a 5.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 3.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QUOT has been trading -3.36% off suggested target high and -3.36% from its likely low.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quotient Technology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) shares are 26.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.00% against 30.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -333.30% this quarter before jumping 102.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $69.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $76.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $69.25 million and $70.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.10% before jumping 8.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -36.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -64.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

QUOT Dividends

Quotient Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quotient Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s Major holders

Quotient Technology Inc. insiders hold 10.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.81% of the shares at 83.53% float percentage. In total, 74.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Engaged Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.11 million shares (or 8.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lynrock Lake LP with 7.06 million shares, or about 7.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $23.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.44 million shares. This is just over 2.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.05 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 7.76 million.