PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $16.00.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.73, to imply an increase of 5.30% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The PCT share’s 52-week high remains $10.95, putting it -12.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.44. The company has a valuation of $1.60B, with an average of 3.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PCT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

After registering a 5.30% upside in the last session, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.34 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 5.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.22%, and 38.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.93%. Short interest in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) saw shorts transact 23.79 million shares and set a 15.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.42, implying an increase of 21.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PCT has been trading -64.44% off suggested target high and 7.5% from its likely low.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PureCycle Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) shares are 49.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.30% against 18.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -55.60% this quarter before jumping 52.40% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $740k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.41 million.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PureCycle Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

PureCycle Technologies Inc. insiders hold 24.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.77% of the shares at 80.88% float percentage. In total, 60.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sylebra Capital Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 29.19 million shares (or 17.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $284.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.52 million shares, or about 6.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $102.34 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.19 million shares. This is just over 1.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.74 million, or 1.67% of the shares, all valued at about 26.64 million.