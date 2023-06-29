Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Shares Fall By -5.09 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares stood at 18.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.18, to imply a decrease of -0.42% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The PBR share’s 52-week high remains $15.69, putting it -10.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.71. The company has a valuation of $90.04B, with an average of 26.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PBR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.73.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

After registering a -0.42% downside in the last session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.78 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, dropping -0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.09%, and 20.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.76%. Short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw shorts transact 23.01 million shares and set a 1.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.16, implying a decrease of -0.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.08 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBR has been trading -33.99% off suggested target high and 43.02% from its likely low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares are 30.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -38.37% against -38.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -37.60% this quarter before falling -45.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -17.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $24.39 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.58 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.7 billion and $30.54 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -29.70% before dropping -16.20% in the following quarter.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a forward dividend ratio of 2.37, with the share yield ticking at 16.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.61% of the shares at 21.61% float percentage. In total, 21.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GQG Partners LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 211.35 million shares (or 5.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.2 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 57.67 million shares, or about 1.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $601.54 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund holds roughly 49.22 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $570.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 43.61 million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about 464.44 million.