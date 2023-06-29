PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Down -7.29% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s traded shares stood at 15.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $66.03, to imply a decrease of -0.30% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The PYPL share’s 52-week high remains $103.03, putting it -56.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.95. The company has a valuation of $73.26B, with an average of 22.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 48 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PYPL a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 29 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.16.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

After registering a -0.30% downside in the last session, PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 68.64 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, dropping -0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.17%, and 9.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.29%. Short interest in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw shorts transact 20.61 million shares and set a 1.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $89.81, implying an increase of 26.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $58.00 and $160.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PYPL has been trading -142.31% off suggested target high and 12.16% from its likely low.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PayPal Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) shares are -4.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.85% against 19.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.70% this quarter before jumping 13.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $7.27 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.32 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.81 billion and $6.85 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.80% before jumping 7.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -40.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.76% annually.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PayPal Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

PayPal Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.83% of the shares at 77.99% float percentage. In total, 77.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 96.13 million shares (or 8.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.3 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 77.21 million shares, or about 6.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $5.86 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 34.6 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.46 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.35 million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about 1.88 billion.