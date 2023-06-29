Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)’s traded shares stood at 3.77 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.96, to imply an increase of 509.57% or $20.03 in intraday trading. The SGTX share’s 52-week high remains $20.93, putting it 12.65% up since that peak but still an impressive 84.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.77. The company has a valuation of $10.02M, with an average of 11380.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SGTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.99.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) trade information

After registering a 509.57% upside in the latest session, Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.00 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 509.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 426.51%, and 407.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 426.51%. Short interest in Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw shorts transact 9540.0 shares and set a 0.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $58.67, implying an increase of 59.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $91.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGTX has been trading -279.8% off suggested target high and 70.78% from its likely low.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) shares are 530.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.42% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.70% this quarter before jumping 14.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.88 million and $4.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 73.40% before jumping 17.60% in the following quarter.

SGTX Dividends

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)’s Major holders

As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 2.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.68 million.

We also have BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds roughly 0.56 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.37 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 8.78 million.