Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s traded shares stood at 1.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.34, to imply an increase of 3.60% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The OSCR share’s 52-week high remains $9.89, putting it -18.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.05. The company has a valuation of $1.82B, with an average of 2.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.60% upside in the last session, Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.89, jumping 3.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.03%, and 21.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 239.02%. Short interest in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) saw shorts transact 6.82 million shares and set a 2.94 days time to cover.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oscar Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) shares are 277.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.46% against 11.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.30% this quarter before jumping 48.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.44 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.37 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.02 billion and $978.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.50% before jumping 40.40% in the following quarter.

Oscar Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oscar Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oscar Health Inc. insiders hold 1.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.69% of the shares at 87.00% float percentage. In total, 85.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alphabet Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24.04 million shares (or 13.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $200.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is General Catalyst Group Management, LLC with 14.46 million shares, or about 7.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $120.64 million.

We also have Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds roughly 14.57 million shares. This is just over 8.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $121.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.94 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 32.83 million.