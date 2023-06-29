Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Up 24.26% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 18.26% – Here’s What To Do Now

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s traded shares stood at 5.1 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.72, to imply an increase of 12.86% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The NNDM share’s 52-week high remains $3.74, putting it -37.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.06. The company has a valuation of $618.21M, with an average of 2.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NNDM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

After registering a 12.86% upside in the latest session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.80 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 12.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.26%, and 15.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.26%. Short interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw shorts transact 17.01 million shares and set a 7.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 72.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NNDM has been trading -267.65% off suggested target high and -267.65% from its likely low.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. has its next earnings report out on June 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Nano Dimension Ltd. insiders hold 0.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.52% of the shares at 29.79% float percentage. In total, 29.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Murchinson Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.51 million shares (or 6.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Anson Funds Management LP with 13.98 million shares, or about 6.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $37.61 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 5.07 million shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.5 million, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about 6.73 million.