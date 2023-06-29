Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Up 10.93% YTD

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.40, to imply an increase of 3.78% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The MUFG share’s 52-week high remains $7.71, putting it -4.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.31. The company has a valuation of $88.58B, with an average of 2.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MUFG a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

After registering a 3.78% upside in the latest session, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.40 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 3.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.91%, and 11.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.93%. Short interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw shorts transact 7.91 million shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.94, implying an increase of 6.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.19 and $8.44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MUFG has been trading -14.05% off suggested target high and 16.35% from its likely low.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) shares are 10.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 129.41% against 3.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 375.00% this quarter before jumping 214.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -59.80% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 2.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.50% annually.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.11, with the share yield ticking at 1.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.95% of the shares at 1.95% float percentage. In total, 1.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 75.33 million shares (or 0.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $481.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 16.27 million shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $103.94 million.

We also have Vanguard/Windsor II and Harbor Large Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard/Windsor II holds roughly 19.94 million shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $146.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.33 million, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 31.93 million.