Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Gain Of 27.79% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 34.19% – What Should You Do Now?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s traded shares stood at 25.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.07, to imply an increase of 0.42% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The MU share’s 52-week high remains $74.77, putting it -11.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.43. The company has a valuation of $72.90B, with an average of 14.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

After registering a 0.42% upside in the last session, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 67.73 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.93%, and -9.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.19%. Short interest in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw shorts transact 21.71 million shares and set a 1.11 days time to cover.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -161.00% this quarter before falling -173.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -50.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $3.65 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2023, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.89 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.64 billion and $6.64 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -57.80% before dropping -41.40% in the following quarter.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Micron Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.46, with the share yield ticking at 0.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Micron Technology Inc. insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.20% of the shares at 84.44% float percentage. In total, 84.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 92.94 million shares (or 8.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.61 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 85.54 million shares, or about 7.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $5.16 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Micron Technology Inc. (MU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 33.04 million shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.65 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.13 million, or 2.30% of the shares, all valued at about 1.26 billion.