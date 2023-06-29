Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Up 38.63% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s traded shares stood at 3.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $125.46, to imply a decrease of -0.48% or -$0.6 in intraday trading. The LEN share’s 52-week high remains $126.35, putting it -0.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $67.78. The company has a valuation of $40.36B, with an average of 3.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lennar Corporation (LEN), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give LEN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.49.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) trade information

After registering a -0.48% downside in the last session, Lennar Corporation (LEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 127.08 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, dropping -0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.13%, and 16.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.63%. Short interest in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) saw shorts transact 6.44 million shares and set a 2.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $135.00, implying an increase of 7.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $111.00 and $161.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEN has been trading -28.33% off suggested target high and 11.53% from its likely low.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lennar Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lennar Corporation (LEN) shares are 38.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -30.71% against -35.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -30.60% this quarter before falling -10.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $8.44 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.35 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.01 billion and $10.17 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.30% before dropping -8.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 10.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.60% annually.

LEN Dividends

Lennar Corporation has its next earnings report out between September 19 and September 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lennar Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.50, with the share yield ticking at 1.20% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s Major holders

Lennar Corporation insiders hold 2.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.21% of the shares at 99.57% float percentage. In total, 97.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 28.38 million shares (or 11.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.98 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 26.23 million shares, or about 10.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.76 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lennar Corporation (LEN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 8.2 million shares. This is just over 3.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $861.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.21 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 652.5 million.