Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) Has Advanced 67.40% In 2023; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $80.50?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.77, to imply an increase of 0.07% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The LVS share’s 52-week high remains $65.58, putting it -13.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.93. The company has a valuation of $44.26B, with an average of 4.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LVS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) trade information

After registering a 0.07% upside in the latest session, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.90 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 0.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.64%, and 4.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.18%. Short interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw shorts transact 12.44 million shares and set a 3.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.49, implying an increase of 18.05% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $64.50 and $80.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LVS has been trading -39.35% off suggested target high and -11.65% from its likely low.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Las Vegas Sands Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) shares are 19.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 241.67% against 3.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 229.40% this quarter before jumping 296.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 139.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $2.37 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.56 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.04 billion and $985.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 126.60% before jumping 160.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -20.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 7.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.75% annually.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has its next earnings report out between July 18 and July 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

Las Vegas Sands Corp. insiders hold 56.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.61% of the shares at 98.62% float percentage. In total, 42.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 32.94 million shares (or 4.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.91 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 32.25 million shares, or about 4.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.87 billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 10.8 million shares. This is just over 1.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $624.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.45 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 604.98 million.