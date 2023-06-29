Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.43, to imply an increase of 14.71% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The KTRA share’s 52-week high remains $20.00, putting it -483.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.70. The company has a valuation of $5.14M, with an average of 64930.00000000001 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 43.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KTRA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

After registering a 14.71% upside in the latest session, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.43 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 14.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.35%, and 11.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.22%. Short interest in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw shorts transact 18680.0 shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $150.00, implying an increase of 97.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $150.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KTRA has been trading -4273.18% off suggested target high and -4273.18% from its likely low.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kintara Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) shares are -55.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.50% against 11.50%.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.83 million.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 25 and September 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kintara Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.18% of the shares at 4.21% float percentage. In total, 4.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14036.0 shares (or 0.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49126.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 10721.0 shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $37523.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 9240.0 shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32340.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7563.0, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about 26470.0.