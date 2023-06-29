Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Up 5.16% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $67.30, to imply an increase of 0.75% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The JCI share’s 52-week high remains $69.60, putting it -3.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.52. The company has a valuation of $46.63B, with an average of 3.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

After registering a 0.75% upside in the latest session, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 67.42 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 0.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.00%, and 9.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.16%. Short interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw shorts transact 5.67 million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Johnson Controls International plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares are 4.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 19.00% against 19.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.20% this quarter before jumping 14.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $7.2 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.28 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.61 billion and $6.72 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.80% before jumping 8.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 4.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.68% annually.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc has its next earnings report out between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Johnson Controls International plc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.48, with the share yield ticking at 2.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Johnson Controls International plc insiders hold 0.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.25% of the shares at 93.50% float percentage. In total, 93.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 62.22 million shares (or 9.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.75 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 60.25 million shares, or about 8.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.63 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 31.79 million shares. This is just over 5.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.03 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.88 million, or 3.38% of the shares, all valued at about 1.34 billion.