JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Stocks Rise 36.15% YTD; What Next For It?

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.04, to imply an increase of 3.71% or $1.04 in intraday trading. The FROG share’s 52-week high remains $28.05, putting it 3.41% up since that peak but still an impressive 41.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.11. The company has a valuation of $2.88B, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 833.36K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for JFrog Ltd. (FROG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FROG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

After registering a 3.71% upside in the latest session, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.30 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 3.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.46%, and 22.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.15%. Short interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) saw shorts transact 1.75 million shares and set a 1.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.36, implying a decrease of -6.14% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FROG has been trading -10.19% off suggested target high and 17.36% from its likely low.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JFrog Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JFrog Ltd. (FROG) shares are 45.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 425.00% against 19.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 350.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $82.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $87.54 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $67.81 million and $71.99 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.30% before jumping 21.60% in the following quarter.

FROG Dividends

JFrog Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JFrog Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

JFrog Ltd. insiders hold 20.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.61% of the shares at 77.20% float percentage. In total, 61.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gemini Israel Funds IV Ltd. . As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.58 million shares (or 8.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $247.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.2 million shares, or about 5.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $149.96 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JFrog Ltd. (FROG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.97 million shares. This is just over 1.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.68 million, or 1.65% of the shares, all valued at about 48.42 million.