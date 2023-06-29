Is Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.83, to imply a decrease of -0.21% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The EQNR share’s 52-week high remains $40.16, putting it -39.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.23. The company has a valuation of $94.45B, with an average of 3.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Equinor ASA (EQNR), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EQNR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

After registering a -0.21% downside in the latest session, Equinor ASA (EQNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.20 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, dropping -0.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.60%, and 10.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.96%. Short interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw shorts transact 6.89 million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.35, implying an increase of 24.82% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $41.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQNR has been trading -42.21% off suggested target high and -24.87% from its likely low.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Equinor ASA share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Equinor ASA (EQNR) shares are -18.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -35.90% against -31.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 243.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.80% annually.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Equinor ASA has a forward dividend ratio of 3.30, with the share yield ticking at 11.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Equinor ASA insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.29% of the shares at 5.29% float percentage. In total, 5.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Folketrygdfondet. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 106.06 million shares (or 3.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.02 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 9.1 million shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $258.8 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Equinor ASA (EQNR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds roughly 5.06 million shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $154.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.99 million, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 91.26 million.