Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) Gains 240.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s traded shares stood at 9.03 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.53, to imply an increase of 27.41% or $1.62 in intraday trading. The IMNM share’s 52-week high remains $7.42, putting it 1.46% up since that peak but still an impressive 70.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.20. The company has a valuation of $76.65M, with an average of 23010.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Immunome Inc. (IMNM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IMNM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) trade information

After registering a 27.41% upside in the latest session, Immunome Inc. (IMNM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.98 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 27.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 40.75%, and 47.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 240.72%. Short interest in Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 5.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 5.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMNM has been trading -6.24% off suggested target high and -6.24% from its likely low.

Immunome Inc. (IMNM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Immunome Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Immunome Inc. (IMNM) shares are 170.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.08% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 78.40% this quarter before jumping 77.30% for the next one.

IMNM Dividends

Immunome Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Immunome Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s Major holders

Immunome Inc. insiders hold 18.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.33% of the shares at 21.38% float percentage. In total, 17.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Prentice Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 3.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.37 million shares, or about 3.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.92 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Immunome Inc. (IMNM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.23 million shares. This is just over 1.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about 0.98 million.