Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Shares Fall :-1841.75% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply a decrease of -22.18% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The GNLN share’s 52-week high remains $49.82, putting it -4736.89% down since that peak but still an impressive -26.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $2.13M, with an average of 98310.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 44.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GNLN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$4.21.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

After registering a -22.18% downside in the latest session, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0000 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, dropping -22.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -47.99%, and -66.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.00%. Short interest in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 1.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.75, implying an increase of 92.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.50 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNLN has been trading -1841.75% off suggested target high and -628.16% from its likely low.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Greenlane Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) shares are -62.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.50% against 8.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.50% this quarter before jumping 97.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -31.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $22.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $39.92 million and $28.68 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -43.30% before dropping -24.00% in the following quarter.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Greenlane Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Walleye Capital LLC with 66054.0 shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $68630.0.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF holds roughly 0.94 million shares. This is just over 5.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 79967.0, or 0.50% of the shares, all valued at about 83085.0.