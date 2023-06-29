Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -24.0% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares stood at 12.09 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.25, to imply a decrease of -0.61% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The GRAB share’s 52-week high remains $4.03, putting it -24.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.19. The company has a valuation of $12.86B, with an average of 15.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GRAB a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

After registering a -0.61% downside in the last session, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.41 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, dropping -0.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.13%, and 6.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.93%. Short interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw shorts transact 118.5 million shares and set a 4.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.19, implying an increase of 22.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $5.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRAB has been trading -69.23% off suggested target high and 7.69% from its likely low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grab Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares are -0.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.64% against 18.10%.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grab Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Grab Holdings Limited insiders hold 27.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.71% of the shares at 71.38% float percentage. In total, 51.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 709.27 million shares (or 18.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 313.14 million shares, or about 8.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $942.55 million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 82.86 million shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $249.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58.92 million, or 1.59% of the shares, all valued at about 177.35 million.