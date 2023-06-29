DSS Inc. (AMEX: DSS) Surged 128.33% In 6 Months â€“ Hereâ€™s What Happens Next

DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS)â€™s traded shares stood at 4.24 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $0.41, to imply an increase of 24.65% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The DSS shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $0.43, putting it -4.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $57.05M, with an average of 2.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 477.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for DSS Inc. (DSS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DSS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) trade information

After registering a 24.65% upside in the last session, DSS Inc. (DSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4549 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 24.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 91.55%, and 112.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 158.13%. Short interest in DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) saw shorts transact 0.36 million shares and set a 4.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 72.67% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DSS has been trading -265.85% off suggested target high and -265.85% from its likely low.

DSS Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -16.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.93 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.3 million and $11.77 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.10% before dropping -15.60% in the following quarter.

DSS Dividends

DSS Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 12 and September 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DSS Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS)â€™s Major holders

DSS Inc. insiders hold 58.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.55% of the shares at 6.21% float percentage. In total, 2.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.78 million shares (or 1.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.52 million shares, or about 0.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.22 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DSS Inc. (DSS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.29 million shares. This is just over 0.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.43 million, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 0.18 million.