Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Have Gained 47.06% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s traded shares stood at 3.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply a decrease of -7.37% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The BNTC share’s 52-week high remains $2.10, putting it -740.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $7.03M, with an average of 19.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

After registering a -7.37% downside in the last session, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5300 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, dropping -7.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.90%, and 10.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.06%. Short interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 93.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNTC has been trading -1500.0% off suggested target high and -1500.0% from its likely low.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 31 and September 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Benitec Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 7.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.09% of the shares at 56.58% float percentage. In total, 52.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 35.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with 0.77 million shares, or about 2.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.19 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove holds roughly 6.2 million shares. This is just over 22.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 74773.0, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 18693.0.