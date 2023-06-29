At $2.76 Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Is Worth A Gamble

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.76, to imply an increase of 5.15% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The NRGV share’s 52-week high remains $10.43, putting it -277.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.35. The company has a valuation of $390.20M, with an average of 1.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NRGV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

After registering a 5.15% upside in the latest session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.90 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 5.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.84%, and 21.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.70%. Short interest in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) saw shorts transact 9.6 million shares and set a 8.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.65, implying an increase of 58.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.75 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NRGV has been trading -371.01% off suggested target high and 36.59% from its likely low.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Energy Vault Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) shares are 4.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.13% against -9.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -300.00% this quarter before jumping 23.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 158.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $55.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $117.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $977k and $1.69 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5,560.20% before jumping 6,824.40% in the following quarter.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. insiders hold 21.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.28% of the shares at 54.07% float percentage. In total, 42.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 18.54 million shares (or 13.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Prime Movers Lab, LLC with 7.55 million shares, or about 5.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $20.85 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 4.8 million shares. This is just over 3.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.24 million, or 1.59% of the shares, all valued at about 6.19 million.