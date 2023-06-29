Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Up 36.21% YTD

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s traded shares stood at 27.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $120.18, to imply an increase of 1.56% or $1.85 in intraday trading. The GOOGL share’s 52-week high remains $129.04, putting it -7.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $83.34. The company has a valuation of $1497.78B, with an average of 33.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 33.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 52 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GOOGL a Sell rating. 6 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 38 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Alphabet Inc.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trade information

After registering a 1.56% upside in the last session, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 123.24 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 1.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.31%, and -3.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.21%. Short interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) saw shorts transact 53.56 million shares and set a 1.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $131.58, implying an increase of 8.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $100.00 and $190.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOOGL has been trading -58.36% off suggested target high and 16.79% from its likely low.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alphabet Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) shares are 34.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.20% against 20.20%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -18.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.61% annually.

GOOGL Dividends

Alphabet Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 24 and July 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alphabet Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s Major holders

Alphabet Inc. insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.13% of the shares at 79.36% float percentage. In total, 79.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 486.85 million shares (or 8.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.5 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 422.4 million shares, or about 7.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $43.82 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 181.67 million shares. This is just over 3.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.03 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 138.07 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 12.18 billion.