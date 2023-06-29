After Sinking 4.09% During Past Week, Is Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) Still A Buy?

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)’s traded shares stood at 6.43 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.29, to imply an increase of 43.12% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The WAVE share’s 52-week high remains $6.70, putting it -192.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.43. The company has a valuation of $15.06M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 33.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) trade information

After registering a 43.12% upside in the latest session, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.5600 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, jumping 43.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.09%, and -27.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.06%. Short interest in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) saw shorts transact 8880.0 shares and set a 1.36 days time to cover.

WAVE Dividends

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)’s Major holders

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) insiders hold 4.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.13% of the shares at 3.26% float percentage. In total, 3.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 3.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 5615.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $13127.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1986.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4643.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 91.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 212.0.