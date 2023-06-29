After A Decline Of -672.03% From The High, Can Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Recover Quickly?

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.18, to imply a decrease of -9.92% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The VIRI share’s 52-week high remains $9.11, putting it -672.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $25.73M, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VIRI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

After registering a -9.92% downside in the latest session, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7200 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, dropping -9.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.34%, and -28.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 400.00%. Short interest in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) saw shorts transact 0.52 million shares and set a 0.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 90.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIRI has been trading -916.95% off suggested target high and -916.95% from its likely low.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Virios Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) shares are 398.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.77% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.10% this quarter before jumping 78.60% for the next one.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Virios Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

Virios Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 12.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.71% of the shares at 12.18% float percentage. In total, 10.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59465.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Envestnet Asset Management with 0.12 million shares, or about 0.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $44343.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30173.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 38500.0, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about 11550.0.