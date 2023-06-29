After A Decline Of -101.61% From The High, Can SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Recover Quickly?

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s traded shares stood at 10.04 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.88, to imply a decrease of -4.43% or -$0.69 in intraday trading. The S share’s 52-week high remains $30.00, putting it -101.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.43. The company has a valuation of $4.31B, with an average of 8.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SentinelOne Inc. (S), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give S a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

After registering a -4.43% downside in the last session, SentinelOne Inc. (S) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.63 this Wednesday, 06/28/23, dropping -4.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.52%, and -27.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.99%. Short interest in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) saw shorts transact 14.98 million shares and set a 1.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.22, implying an increase of 13.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, S has been trading -68.01% off suggested target high and 19.35% from its likely low.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SentinelOne Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares are 12.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.14% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.00% this quarter before jumping 43.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 26 analysts is $140.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $154.16 million.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SentinelOne Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.