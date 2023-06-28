Will Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 4.47 million Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $4.72 changed hands at $0.19 or 4.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.04B. PGRE’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.43% off its 52-week high of $7.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.90, which suggests the last value was 17.37% up since then. When we look at Paramount Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Analysts gave the Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PGRE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Paramount Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) trade information

Instantly PGRE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.75 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 4.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.54%, with the 5-day performance at 7.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) is 9.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.70, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PGRE’s forecast low is $3.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Paramount Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.32% over the past 6 months, a -5.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $188.22 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Paramount Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $186.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $185.52 million and $185.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Paramount Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -76.50%.

PGRE Dividends

Paramount Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 2.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 2.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.85% of Paramount Group Inc. shares while 68.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.42%. There are 68.51% institutions holding the Paramount Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.86% of the shares, roughly 27.94 million PGRE shares worth $127.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.33% or 26.78 million shares worth $122.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.05 million shares estimated at $51.9 million under it, the former controlled 3.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 5.91 million shares worth around $35.13 million.