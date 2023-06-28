Why Investors Should Stick to Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Stock in 2023

In the last trading session, 2.05 million Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.70 changed hands at $0.55 or 3.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.40B. VSCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -172.09% off its 52-week high of $48.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.85, which suggests the last value was 4.8% up since then. When we look at Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Analysts gave the Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended VSCO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Victorias Secret & Co.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Instantly VSCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.90 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 3.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.53%, with the 5-day performance at -5.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) is -18.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VSCO’s forecast low is $16.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Victoria’s Secret & Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.50% over the past 6 months, a -50.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Victoria’s Secret & Co. earnings to decrease by -42.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12.00% per year.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.02% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares while 96.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.78%. There are 96.98% institutions holding the Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.82% of the shares, roughly 10.66 million VSCO shares worth $364.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.22% or 7.88 million shares worth $269.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2.75 million shares estimated at $108.92 million under it, the former controlled 3.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.26% of the shares, roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $100.39 million.