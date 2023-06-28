Why Investors Should Stick to Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) Stock in 2023

In the last trading session, 5.38 million Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.84. With the company’s per share price at $0.85 changed hands at $0.23 or 36.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.62M. RVYL’s last price was a discount, traded about -236.47% off its 52-week high of $2.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 68.24% up since then. When we look at Ryvyl Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 167.81K.

Analysts gave the Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RVYL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ryvyl Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) trade information

Instantly RVYL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 34.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0899 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 36.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 84.18%, with the 5-day performance at 34.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) is 58.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RVYL’s forecast low is $2.50 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -194.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -194.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ryvyl Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 70.05% over the past 6 months, a 51.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ryvyl Inc. will fall -129.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 61.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ryvyl Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $13.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.97 million and $10.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 88.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Ryvyl Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.70%.

RVYL Dividends

Ryvyl Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.60% of Ryvyl Inc. shares while 15.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.74%. There are 15.80% institutions holding the Ryvyl Inc. stock share, with CVI Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.45% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million RVYL shares worth $1.06 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.05% or 0.54 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.52 million shares estimated at $0.44 million under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.22 million.