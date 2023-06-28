Why Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.43 million Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.42 changing hands around $0.01 or 1.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.25M. CTRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -195.24% off its 52-week high of $1.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 9.52% up since then. When we look at Castor Maritime Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 546.28K.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Instantly CTRM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4500 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 1.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.84%, with the 5-day performance at 1.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is -9.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Castor Maritime Inc. earnings to increase by 164.00%.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares while 2.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.06%. There are 2.06% institutions holding the Castor Maritime Inc. stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.09% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million CTRM shares worth $0.81 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 49703.0 shares worth around $65607.0.