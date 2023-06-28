Why Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 3.42 million Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s per share price at $4.59 changed hands at -$0.14 or -2.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $670.83M. ALLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -281.05% off its 52-week high of $17.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.30, which suggests the last value was 6.32% up since then. When we look at Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Analysts gave the Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ALLO as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Instantly ALLO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.03 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -2.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.03%, with the 5-day performance at -4.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is -16.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALLO’s forecast low is $6.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -662.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allogene Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.13% over the past 6 months, a 0.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.16% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares while 78.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.56%. There are 78.32% institutions holding the Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with TPG GP A, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.83% of the shares, roughly 18.72 million ALLO shares worth $92.46 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.26% or 9.12 million shares worth $45.07 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 6.42 million shares estimated at $40.77 million under it, the former controlled 4.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.64% of the shares, roughly 5.31 million shares worth around $33.4 million.