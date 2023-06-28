When Will Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.60 changed hands at $0.08 or 5.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $217.60M. QSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -176.87% off its 52-week high of $4.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 15.0% up since then. When we look at Quantum-Si incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 613.48K.

Analysts gave the Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QSI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Quantum-Si incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6300 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 5.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.57%, with the 5-day performance at 11.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 1.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QSI’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Quantum-Si incorporated will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $400k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Quantum-Si incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $900k.

The 2023 estimates are for Quantum-Si incorporated earnings to decrease by -38.10%.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.99% of Quantum-Si incorporated shares while 41.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.16%. There are 41.29% institutions holding the Quantum-Si incorporated stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.62% of the shares, roughly 11.7 million QSI shares worth $20.59 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.00% or 6.08 million shares worth $10.71 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.6 million shares estimated at $20.42 million under it, the former controlled 9.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $5.38 million.