In the latest trading session, 0.48 million China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.38 changed hands at -$0.03 or -6.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.87M. CJJD’s current price is a discount, trading about -2439.47% off its 52-week high of $9.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was -5.26% down since then. When we look at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.15 million.

Analysts gave the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CJJD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Instantly CJJD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4700 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -6.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.45%, with the 5-day performance at -20.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) is -49.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CJJD’s forecast low is $84.00 with $84.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22005.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22005.26% for it to hit the projected low.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $145.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2014 will be $145.4 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.90%. The 2023 estimates are for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. earnings to decrease by -126.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 12.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.05% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares while 2.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.70%. There are 2.51% institutions holding the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.70% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million CJJD shares worth $1.81 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 67999.0 shares worth $0.3 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 3930.0 shares estimated at $29317.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.