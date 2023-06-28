VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.58 changing hands around $0.11 or 2.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $796.69M. VTEX’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.65% off its 52-week high of $5.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.66, which suggests the last value was 41.92% up since then. When we look at VTEX’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 511.37K.

Analysts gave the VTEX (VTEX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended VTEX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VTEX’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) trade information

Instantly VTEX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.81 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 2.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.13%, with the 5-day performance at 2.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) is 15.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VTEX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.17% for it to hit the projected low.

VTEX (VTEX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VTEX share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.92% over the past 6 months, a 59.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VTEX will rise 81.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $45.58 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that VTEX’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $45.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.71 million and $38.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for VTEX earnings to increase by 17.50%.

VTEX Dividends

VTEX is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.56% of VTEX shares while 68.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.00%. There are 68.48% institutions holding the VTEX stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 24.49% of the shares, roughly 19.88 million VTEX shares worth $76.32 million.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.28% or 6.72 million shares worth $25.79 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. With 5.65 million shares estimated at $21.19 million under it, the former controlled 6.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $3.81 million.